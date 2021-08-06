Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $55.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

