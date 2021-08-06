Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Position Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Saia were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $237.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.30. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

