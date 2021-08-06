Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $236.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $196.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $237.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.30. Saia has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.