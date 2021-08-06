Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of SMM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. 66,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,485. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89.
About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
