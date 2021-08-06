Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of SMM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. 66,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,485. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

