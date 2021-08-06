Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAND. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SAND stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 49,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

