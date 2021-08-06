Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SPNS traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. 303,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,406. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

