Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.08, but opened at $27.49. Sapiens International shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 1,138 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $212,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.