Saputo’s (SAP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Saputo (TSE:SAP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Saputo to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.00.

Shares of SAP traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$36.50. 49,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,846. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.03. Saputo has a one year low of C$31.85 and a one year high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

