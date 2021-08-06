Sara E. Zawoyski Sells 1,916 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,902. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,301,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,706,000 after acquiring an additional 472,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,041,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,720,000 after acquiring an additional 473,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 413,857 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

