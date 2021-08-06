Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Up 9.5% Following Strong Earnings

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $73.91. 12,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,497,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,359,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.37.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

