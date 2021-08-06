Sarwjit Sambhi Sells 38,305 Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Stock

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Sarwjit Sambhi sold 38,305 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.30), for a total value of £214,124.95 ($279,755.62).

LON:SMP opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 553.60. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($7.32).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. Modwen Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

