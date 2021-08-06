Sarwjit Sambhi Sells 38,305 Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Stock

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Sarwjit Sambhi sold 38,305 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.30), for a total value of £214,124.95 ($279,755.62).

LON:SMP opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 553.60. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($7.32).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. Modwen Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

