Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

SISXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

