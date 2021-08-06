Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCFLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$8.69 during trading hours on Friday. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

