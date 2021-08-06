Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

