Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Makes New $301,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.56. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

