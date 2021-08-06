Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.02.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

