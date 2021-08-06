Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 10,254 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 195.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $398.68 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,492 shares of company stock valued at $114,086,828. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

