Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 11,452 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 132,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $55.70 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.