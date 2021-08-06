Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,015 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after buying an additional 229,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $215,203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,843,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

