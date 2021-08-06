Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.53 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,125 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

