Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NIO shares. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.99.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

