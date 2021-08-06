Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $6.22 Million in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 278,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Tivity Health stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -164.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

