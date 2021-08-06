Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,981 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter worth $1,271,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,120 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 139.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Xilinx by 13.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,966 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.