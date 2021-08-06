Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 140,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,581. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.26.

