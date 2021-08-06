Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $55.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.