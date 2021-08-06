Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,255,000 after purchasing an additional 361,562 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 950,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,038,000 after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 744,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,571,000 after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,077. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

