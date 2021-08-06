Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Barclays dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,055. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.