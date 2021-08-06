Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Scor stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

