Scout Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 337,617 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 337,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $3,633,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $122,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.