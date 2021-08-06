Scout Investments Inc. Has $18.07 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009,052 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $18,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

