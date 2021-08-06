Scout Investments Inc. Has $20.87 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234,800 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.30% of Alcoa worth $20,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

AA opened at $38.75 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.00.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

