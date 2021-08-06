Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 482,863 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 482,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.89.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

