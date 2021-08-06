Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,957 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after purchasing an additional 164,402 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $158.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

