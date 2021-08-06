SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce sales of $50.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.32 million and the highest is $50.55 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $43.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $201.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $202.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $224.96 million, with estimates ranging from $223.27 million to $227.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,154 shares in the company, valued at $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,035. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $527.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

