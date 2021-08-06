Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCTBF. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SCTBF stock remained flat at $$17.06 during trading on Thursday. Securitas has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.31.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

