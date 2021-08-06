SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt cut SEGRO to a hold rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cheuvreux started coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.85.

SEGXF stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

