Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.19 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.620 EPS.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.49. 6,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.