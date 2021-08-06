Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SNSE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,140. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $217.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SNSE. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. cut their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.