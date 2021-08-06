Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.95.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

