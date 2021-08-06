Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,081 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

