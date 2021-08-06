Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,740 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.