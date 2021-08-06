Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 954 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after buying an additional 1,523,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,678,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,494,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $174.85 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $174.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.63.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

