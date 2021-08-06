Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $320.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

