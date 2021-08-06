Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.2% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,375.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,468.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

