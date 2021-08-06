Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $360.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

