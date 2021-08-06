Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRG opened at $15.73 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

