ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $595.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 708.94, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

