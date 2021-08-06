SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SES stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 6,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SES has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.28.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

