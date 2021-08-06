Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 1,809 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,797 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.95. 40,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.56. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

