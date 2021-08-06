Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys Shares of 1,035 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 82.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 207.2% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 48,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $192.18. 34,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,907. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

